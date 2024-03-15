Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ford on Toronto police officer’s auto theft advice: ‘Might as well leave cookies and milk’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 3:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Car theft continues in Peel Region after government grant to tackle crime'
Car theft continues in Peel Region after government grant to tackle crime
RELATED: Months after the Ford government handed Peel Regional Police a chunk of money to battle auto theft, the issue shows no sign of stopping. Global News' Queen's Park bureau chief Colin D'Mello reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has compared controversial auto theft advice from a Toronto police officer to welcoming Santa Claus at Christmas.

The premier was asked on Friday about a Toronto police officer who told residents to leave their car keys by the door to avoid home invasions.

The officer suggested “that people leave the keys to their vehicle in a faraday bag by the front door,” a statement from Toronto police on Thursday said.

“While well meaning, there are also other ways to prevent auto theft motivated home invasions,” it continued.

Asked about the comments at a photo opportunity in Barrie, Ont., Ford said he had to be “picked (up) off the floor” when he heard them.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He then defended the officer who made them, who he said was a friend, calling him “one of the finest police officers in the country.”

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Marco Ricciardi was heard making the comments at an Etobicoke community meeting. He said, “To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door.”

Ford said he couldn’t get his head around the advice and seemed to draw a parallel with leaving treats out on Christmas Eve.

“I just didn’t understand the answer,” the premier said. “We might as well leave cookies and milk at the front door along with a note. ‘Dear Mr. Criminal, the keys are in the mailbox, don’t kick my door in.'”

More on Crime

Global News approached both Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc for their reaction. Neither commented.

In Toronto, home invasions and break-ins for auto thefts rose 400 per cent last year, the Toronto Police Service said.

To the west, in Peel Region, vehicle thefts have been steady in 2024, with an average of 22 cars stolen daily.

Data maintained by the force shows almost 1,600 vehicles have been stolen since Jan. 1; just 41 of those cases have been solved.

Ontario’s solicitor general previously told Global News people have “realized it’s pretty easy to steal a car” in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the sea containers are not being inspected outbound at the Port of Montreal, for example, then it is quite easy for somebody to successfully steal a car…. It’s unacceptable,” Michael Kerzner said.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices