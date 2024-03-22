5 to 15 cm of snow expected in Hamilton, Niagara Region through Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning alerting residents in Hamilton of the potential for 15 centimetres of snow by Friday night.

Canada’s weather agency says it’s expecting the white stuff to start falling in the late morning, reducing visibility on the roads due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”

“Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening,” the warning said Friday.

📢 A look at the updated alerts in effect. ❄️ Snowfall warning in effect for the majority of Lake Ontario coast.

❄️ A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for southern Ontario and northeastern Ontario. Updated alerts 👉 https://t.co/ELWAGCEfst#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/sgE7ncOHo5 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 22, 2024

“This snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas.”

The snowfall across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is expected to reach between 10 and 15 cm by Friday evening while most of Niagara Region will see between 5 and 10 cm.

The warning suggests those on the road adjust their driving patterns due to changing road conditions and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the agency said.

Despite Hamilton still recovering from a late February ransomware attack, the city’s roadway maintenance division says crews will be out salting and plowing clearing high-priority routes.

Snowfall has begun in #HamOnt, and our #HamOntSnow crews are responding. Roads are being salted and the plows are clearing roads. Learn about our snow clearing priorities at: https://t.co/pDjPupm1sD pic.twitter.com/MK5hdK6oRV — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 22, 2024

Environment Canada is predicting weather patterns will settle by Saturday morning with a mix of sun and cloud and high of around 3 C in the forecast.

On Monday, the agency expects sun and high of 8 C.