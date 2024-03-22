Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

5 to 15 cm of snow expected in Hamilton, Niagara Region through Friday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
The Hamilton sign in front of city hall is blanketed in snow after a snowstorm in early 2022. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Hamilton as about 15 cm of snow is expected to fall on Friday. Global News
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning alerting residents in Hamilton of the potential for 15 centimetres of snow by Friday night.

Canada’s weather agency says it’s expecting the white stuff to start falling in the late morning, reducing visibility on the roads due to “rapidly accumulating snow.”

“Light snow is expected to begin this morning, but should intensify late in the afternoon or evening,” the warning said Friday.

“This snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas.”

The snowfall across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area is expected to reach between 10 and 15 cm by Friday evening while most of Niagara Region will see between 5 and 10 cm.

The warning suggests those on the road adjust their driving patterns due to changing road conditions and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the agency said.

Despite Hamilton still recovering from a late February ransomware attack, the city’s roadway maintenance division says crews will be out salting and plowing clearing high-priority routes.

Environment Canada is predicting weather patterns will settle by Saturday morning with a mix of sun and cloud and high of around 3 C in the forecast.

On Monday, the agency expects sun and high of 8 C.

