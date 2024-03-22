Menu

Crime

Partner of slain Toronto police officer to continue testifying at murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2024 6:15 am
1 min read
Partner of Const. Jeffrey Northrup took the stand at trial for Umar Zameer
A Toronto police officer is set to continue her testimony today at the trial of the man accused of killing her partner.

Sgt. Lisa Forbes is being cross-examined by defence lawyers representing Umar Zameer.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was hit by a car in an underground parking garage on July 2, 2021.

Forbes told jurors Thursday that she identified herself as a police officer several times when she and Northrup approached Zameer and his family in the garage around midnight that night.

She said Zameer didn’t seem to register the information, adding she felt there was a “communication error.”

Forbes said Zameer made a series of movements with his SUV, knocking Northrup to the ground and then running him over.

Court has heard the officers were in the garage to investigate a stabbing. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing, though he and his family had coincidentally walked past the victim earlier in the night, court heard.

Defence lawyers say Zameer did not realize Northrup and Forbes were officers, and he and his wife thought they were being ambushed by criminals.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

