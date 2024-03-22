Man dies of injuries from crash after attempted Langley traffic stop, watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog says a person hurt in a Langley crash on Monday following an attempted traffic stop has died of their injuries.

The collision happened early in the morning of March 18, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Langley RCMP reported that an officer had attempted to stop a car travelling east on 16 Avenue, but the driver did not pull over.

The vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of 16 Avenue and 264 Street. The female driver suffered minor injuries, but the male passenger was seriously hurt and died later that night, according to the IIO.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle was unhurt.

The IIO is investigating what role, if any, police actions played in the incident. The watchdog’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.