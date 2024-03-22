Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies of injuries from crash after attempted Langley traffic stop, watchdog says

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
The aftermath of a crash in Langley that left one man dead. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a crash in Langley that left one man dead. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog says a person hurt in a Langley crash on Monday following an attempted traffic stop has died of their injuries.

The collision happened early in the morning of March 18, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Langley RCMP reported that an officer had attempted to stop a car travelling east on 16 Avenue, but the driver did not pull over.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey'
IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey
Trending Now

The vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of 16 Avenue and 264 Street. The female driver suffered minor injuries, but the male passenger was seriously hurt and died later that night, according to the IIO.

Story continues below advertisement

The lone occupant of the other vehicle was unhurt.

The IIO is investigating what role, if any, police actions played in the incident. The watchdog’s mandate is to investigate any interaction with police that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices