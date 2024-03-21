Crews continue clearing Calgary roads after snowfall warning ends

Send this page to someone via email

After two days of being under a snowfall warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said Calgary, Cochrane and parts of central Alberta along the QEII highway were past the worst of the spring snow event Thursday afternoon.

But areas around the city of Calgary, like the M.D. of Bighorn, Foothills County, Rocky View County and the rest of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, remained under a snowfall warning on Thursday afternoon.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, ECCC said Calgary International Airport received 22 centimetres, the most of the seven stations the federal agency reported.

A multi-day snow event continues for southern #AB with many areas already receiving 10 – 20 cm. Some southern regions will see varying amounts of snowfall continue into the weekend. Here are some preliminary numbers. Send us your snowfall reports at #abstorm. pic.twitter.com/alolNj51Zj — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) March 21, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

ECCC said light snow was expected on Friday and periods of snow on Saturday in Calgary.

According to Global Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee, Calgary has seen 42 cm of snow this month. The normal for March is 23 cm.

Calgary police said 104 collisions were reported on Thursday to 4 p.m., including 20 injury collisions, 6 non-injury hit and runs, and two hit and runs that resulted in injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

City of Calgary snow crews worked overnight and throughout Thursday to continue to clear the most trafficked roads.

“We’ve even made some passes along some of our Priority 2 routes, which are the bus routes,” Chris McGeachy with the city’s mobility department said.

He said the 24-7 winter shift for snow crews will continue into the weekend.

“Our focus will be keeping the most Calgarians moving safely. So we will be focused on those high-volume routes for the next little while,” McGeachy said.

“I think what Calgarians can expect is they’ll see some snow cover on their side streets.”

Calgarians continued to get around to conduct their business, like deliver the mail.

“The snow can be 20 cm deep (in places),” mail carrier Robin Li said. “Once you step in, it’s very hard to get out. And it might be icy under the snow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some people were undaunted by the spring snow on roads and trails.

“It’s a little slidey to bike in, but it’s not too bad,” Todd Teren said. “It slows me down a little bit but it doesn’t stop us. You just gotta persevere and push through. It’s beautiful right now.”

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Escape from snowy Calgary

While the polar bears at the Calgary Zoo were out enjoying the copious amounts of freshly fallen snow, some Calgarians sought an escape from the snowy start to spring.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hate the weather. I thought we would have spring already. But it’s gone now so I am going to leave you guys the snow,” Ryan Manalo said while waiting at the Calgary International Airport for his flight to Cancun. “We are going to get sunshine.”

Sarah Dlin is also headed to the Mexican resort city with her family and plans for a simple trip.

“Do nothing, read a book, get some sun. Just laze out in the sun,” Dlin said. “It is icing on the cake, because usually we’re the ones sitting at home going, ‘Oh, we should have booked something.’

“Glad we did this time.”