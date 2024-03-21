Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Vernon, Penticton see funding for extreme weather projects, new flood strategy

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. announces $39M for extreme weather projects, new flood strategy'
B.C. announces $39M for extreme weather projects, new flood strategy
WATCH: The province has promised $39 million, which will fund more than 50 local disaster-risk reduction and climate-adaptation projects.
Plans to make B.C. cities more resilient to the ravages of climate change will result in some significant changes at one Okanagan park.

Vernon’s Polson Park is getting a $2.5-million upgrade aimed at enhancing the area’s natural appeal and making it more resistant to flooding.

That means removing four undersized bridges over Vernon Creek that can trap debris and trigger flooding.

They will be replaced by one, larger bridge. Fish-spawning habitat will also be enhanced, and more native trees and shrubs planted in the park.

Penticton will also see some benefits, though less tangible, with a hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment worth $115,000 being funded.

Click to play video: 'B.C. announces $70M replant program for farmers'
B.C. announces $70M replant program for farmers
The province has promised $39 million, which will fund more than 50 local disaster-risk reduction and climate-adaptation projects.

According to the ministry, the new flood strategy and local projects will work towards a more collaborative approach where municipalities, Indigenous groups and the province can work together to address recovery and prevention efforts.

“After decades of piecemeal approaches to flood management, we have worked with communities to develop B.C.’s first integrated vision for provincial flood preparedness so we can keep people safe,” said B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen.

