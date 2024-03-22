Journeys of the Sole: Resilience, running and recovery

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not uncommon to see runners gracing the pathways of Calgary, whether it be training for races, or simply moving their bodies and getting fresh air. But, for some people, running is an integral piece of their identity.

Meet ultrarunners Dave Proctor, Evan Birch and Melissa Boisvenue, each forging their own path through physical and emotional landscapes as they confront trauma, loss and mental health struggles, while pushing the boundaries of human endurance.

Here are their stories:

The fastest man to run across Canada

Dave Proctor, a name synonymous with pushing the boundaries of human endurance, has become an inspiration for many.

Nearly two years have passed since Proctor shattered the Trans-Canada speed running record, covering over 100 km each day for 67 consecutive days. His journey was marked by blistering heat, a broken foot and even a concussion, but through it all he persisted.

“This was a calling for me,” Proctor reflects. “I needed to do something audacious and scary, something that made me get out of bed in the morning.”

However, the toll of such intense physical and mental exertion was not without consequences. After achieving his cross-country run, Proctor found himself grappling with the aftermath: hospitalization, antidepressants and thoughts he describes as “not okay.”

Yet, from this dark period emerged a different kind of strength, one rooted in therapy, introspection and the love of his family — particularly his young son, Sam, who battles a rare disease called relapsing encephalopathy with cerebellar ataxia (RECA).

“You tend to run for people that can’t,” Proctor shares. “He struggles with basic movement, feeding himself, getting dressed in the morning.”

Proctor said he acknowledges that true strength lies in embracing one’s worthiness, a personal “superpower” that resides within us all.

His journey has served as a beacon of hope for many, showing that even in the face of adversity, we can find the strength to rise again.

As Proctor continues to chase his dreams, he said he carries with him the support of his loved ones and the unwavering belief that, no matter the obstacles, he is worthy of whatever lies ahead.

He is now a published author of the book Untethered and a sought-after speaker, supported by his partner Lana Ledene. As he continues to recover from major back surgery, there’s no telling what distances and courses Proctor will take on next.

Former 911 dispatcher finds solace in ultra-running

View image in full screen Evan Birch is training for The Speed Project, starting in Santa Monica and ending at the Las Vegas welcome sign. Global News

Evan Birch, once a dedicated 911 dispatcher, found himself in a position where every call could mean the difference between life and death. But what he didn’t anticipate was that one day it would be his own life and mental health he would need to save.

Birch, who spent years helping others on their worst days, found himself battling PTSD, anxiety and depression after decades of service. Panic attacks, sleepless nights and night terrors became a part of his daily struggle, leading him to a point where he could no longer find solace in the very thing that once brought him joy: running.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

However, Birch said he refused to let his struggles define him. Instead, he sought help and underwent intensive therapy to confront his trauma head-on. Through this journey, he said he learned to embrace discomfort, face his demons and rediscover his love for running.

“I was running from a place of wounding, shame, guilt and avoidance,” Birch said, looking back. “I really had to decide to run from a place of worth, self-love, acceptance and really doing it for the joy of it.”

Now, Birch is gearing up for his next challenge — “The Speed Project” — a grueling 482-km run across the desert from Santa Monica, Cali., to Las Vegas.

With every step, Birch aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health, breaking trail on tough conversations and saving lives in a different way. Money raised will go directly to Bigger Than The Trail, an organization that is using trail running as a platform to advocate for mental health.

“I’m not running away from my problems anymore. I’m running towards them,” Birch asserts.

As Birch embarks on this journey, he carries with him not just his determination but also the support of loved ones cheering him on every step of the way.

This story of resilience and redemption serves as a reminder that sometimes, the toughest battles we face are the ones within ourselves. But with courage, perseverance, and the support of others, healing is possible. You can donate towards Evan’s run on his website.

Running through grief, finding strength

View image in full screen Since losing her child to a rare heart condition, Melissa Boisvenue has turned to trail running as an outlet to process her grief. Global News

Four years ago, Melissa Boisvenue took her first steps on a journey that would redefine her life. With an old pair of running shoes and a sense of determination, she ventured out for her first run in a decade.

“I don’t even think I went a kilometer without stopping and gasping,” Boisvenue said.

Yet, amidst the struggle, she said she found solace. Running became her lifeline, a way to connect with nature and breathe in moments of openness.

Today, Boisvenue prepares for her third attempt at a 100-mile race in the Crowsnest Pass. Thirty hours of winding trails, intense temperatures and the encompassing darkness of night await her. But with each stride, she carries more than just her own weight.

“An ugly leg gets her trying harder, going for more. It’s pretty inspiring actually,” her husband Codey McIntyre shares.

Boisvenue’s journey into ultramarathon running was not born solely from a desire for physical challenge.

Four years ago, amidst the excitement of pregnancy, she received devastating news: her unborn daughter had a rare heart condition.

The loss of “Baby Goo Goo,” as Boisvenue’s daughter Indiana lovingly called her unborn sister, plunged the family into darkness.

“Everything was getting black. When she ran, it opened up that black space a little bit more,” McIntyre said.

Through the anguish of grief, Boisvenue found solace in running. It became a lifeline, a way to navigate the darkness and reconnect with her body.

“It’s a time where it gives you such mental clarity to feel your grief in such an authentic, raw way,” Boisvenue said.

Since that fateful day, Boisvenue said she pushed herself to new limits, racing ultramarathons and carrying the memory of her lost daughter with her always.

“What a beautiful opportunity it is to have a strong capable body, mind, to carry me this far,” she said.

But her journey isn’t just about personal triumph. It’s about showing her two girls that they too can conquer mountains, not just with their legs but with their hearts.

“You just have to be brave enough to try,” said Boisvenue.

In every step, Boisvenue carries the weight of her grief and the strength of her love, proving that even in the darkest of times, there is light to be found in the rhythm of running.