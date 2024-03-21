House fire in Barren Lands First Nation, Man. leaves 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a fire in Barren Lands First Nation, Man.

On Tuesday night, RCMP said it got a report that a home in the community was in flames.

Officers said they were told three people were in the home at the time of the blaze, to which the local fire department responded. One person was unaccounted for, RCMP said.



Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were able to go inside the home, where they found a man who had died.

The fire is under investigation.