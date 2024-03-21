Menu

Fire

House fire in Barren Lands First Nation, Man. leaves 1 dead

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 5:26 pm
1 min read
RCMP sign View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a homicide at a rural home near Vermillion, Alta. DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS
A man is dead after a fire in Barren Lands First Nation, Man.

On Tuesday night, RCMP said it got a report that a home in the community was in flames.

Officers said they were told three people were in the home at the time of the blaze, to which the local fire department responded. One person was unaccounted for, RCMP said.

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were able to go inside the home, where they found a man who had died.

The fire is under investigation.

Vivian Avenue fatal fire
