Regina family sees progress in son’s behaviour after receiving supports from local initiative

A Regina mother has received help for her son with behavioural challenges thanks a local initiative that focuses on youth and their well-being.

“My son was going through a lot in school, and (was) going through a lot with the loss of his father,” said Charlie Banin, mother of Lucas Neapetung. “When he is younger, it was hard for me to understand him … Lucas was having behaviour problems, and I didn’t know where they were coming from.”

Prior to being diagnosed, Lucas would be aggressive towards others and would also hurt himself. Banin started developing fears that her son’s actions would get him in bad places and in the wrong path in life.

“I (didn’t) want him to become a person who has does violence, who (breaks) the law, who does substance abuse,” she said. “It runs in my family, and it runs in (Lucas’s) father’s family.”

Lucas’s school referred Banin to The Regina Intersectoral Partnership (TRiP), which is an initiative designed to improve community safety and well-being.

“I looked at the website and I read more into it. I seen that (TRiP) helps children who might have chance of violence,” she said. “When I read that on the website, I was brought more to light about it. And I (agreed and) said, yes, please, sign him up.”

TRiP initiative follows a preventative model that provides interventions for youth and families who need a little extra support. The initiative includes several stakeholders: the Regina Police Service, the Regina Public School Division, Regina Catholic School Division, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social Services, Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

“We get referrals for youth who are showing a change in their baseline behavior and they’re demonstrating some composite risk factors,” said TRiP Coordinator Lisa Frei. “Our team provides interventions and helps families get connected to services … (to) provide that wraparound approach (so) students can function in a more, healthy manner.”

Lucas, 10, received a diagnosis of ADHD and with the help from TRiP, he was able to keep up with his appointments and receive the proper treatment he needed. Banin credits the support her son received from TRiP.

“Now that we’ve gotten help, he’s been more calm,” she said. “It’s been much easier for me to help Lucas with his emotions and what he’s been going through, especially through counseling … he is able to communicate his emotions better. To see my son happier and able to calm down instead of just resorting to fight or flight has been really beneficial(now) we can focus on each other as a family.”

TRiP stays connected with the child/youth for an average of 18 months.