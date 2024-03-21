Menu

Crime

Polly want a tip? Salmon Art pet store looking for parrot thief

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
Salmon RCMP are on the lookout for a person of interest in a parrot thief.
Salmon RCMP are on the lookout for a person of interest in a parrot thief. COURTESY: Salmon Arm RCMP
A person of interest in a parrot theft in Salmon Arm has caught the attention of RCMP who are turning to the community for tips on where they may be.

Critters Pet Store in Salmon Arm reported a theft of a Sun Conure parrot around 11:30 a.m. March 19. Police identified a person of interest and are seeking public assistance to identify him.

The suspect is a man of average height and weight, short brown hair. On the day of the alleged theft, he was wearing blue jeans, and a purple hoodie with embroidered purple Lakers text on the front, with a backpack and headphones.

Anyone who can identify this person, or you are this person and are willing to speak with the police, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2024-1627.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

