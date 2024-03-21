Sexual misconduct will be removed from military justice system jurisdiction

Send this page to someone via email

Defence Minister Bill Blair has introduced new legislation to remove the Canadian military’s jurisdiction to investigate sexual misconduct; something that advocates, survivors and former Supreme Court of Canada justices have all called for.

“The proposed legislation would provide exclusive jurisdiction to civilian authorities to investigate and prosecute such offences committed in Canada,” said Blair in a statement Thursday.

Blair is amending the National Defence Act as part of a push to modernize the military justice system.

His predecessor, Anita Anand, had issued a ministerial directive to transfer sexual misconduct cases not already near completion to civilian courts in one of her first acts as defence minister.

But this legislation will enshrine the major change into law permanently.

The changes were part of key recommendations made by former Supreme Court justices Louise Arbour and Morris Fish in twin reports examining sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces.

Arbour’s scathing report released in 2022 found the top ranks of the Canadian Armed Forces were “incapable” of recognizing the “deficient” parts of a culture that keep sexual misconduct and abuse of power entrenched.

Global News first brought to light allegations in February 2021 of sexual misconduct against senior leaders in the Canadian Forces — the first of dozens of exclusive reports.

-with files from Aaron D’Andrea, Mercedes Stephenson