Crime

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction

By Nathan Denette The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search continues for abducted Wasaga Beach woman'
Search continues for abducted Wasaga Beach woman
Pressure is mounting on the search for 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtimiri, who is believed to have been forcefully taken from a home in Wasaga Beach on January 12th. Brittany Rosen has the latest on the investigation – Jan 18, 2022
Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtimiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Court records indicate the kidnapping charge against Krystal Lawrence was stayed at the request of the Crown on Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Records indicate a second woman, Dominique Ewan, also had her charges stayed in October, including for the alleged abduction.

Ewan had also faced charges for knowingly possessing a stolen 2019 Land Rover and changing a vehicle identification number.

Hajtimiri was last seen in January 2022 when Ontario Provincial Police say suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted her from her relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

OPP have charged her ex-boyfriend with first-degree murder, as well as for Hajtimiri’s alleged “invasion-style” abduction and her alleged assault in a Richmond Hill parking lot just weeks before that.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

