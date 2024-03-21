Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 21

Send this page to someone via email

University of Regina economics Prof. Jason Childs, puppies in Adopt a Pet, and Eric Cline on potash royalties.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

‘Big jump in spending’: U of R Prof. Jason Childs

The Saskatchewan government unveiled its 2024-25 budget with a projected deficit of $273 million.

University of Regina economics Prof. Jason Childs says his biggest takeaway from the budget is the big jump in spending.

Childs joins Chris Carr to offer his thoughts on the budget and what it means for the province and Saskatchewan residents.

Rambunctious puppies seek a home in Adopt a Pet

Two rambunctious puppies are up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Chadwick and Cecelia are three-month-old puppies who have been at the shelter for about a month and now need new homes.

Jemma Omidian has more on the two puppies and an adoption event taking place at PetSmart on March 23.

New book questions Saskatchewan government’s potash revenue

It’s a deep dive into one of the major drivers of Saskatchewan’s economy. Squandered, Canada’s Potash Legacy, asks whether the province is getting enough back for its potash in the form of royalties.

The author of the book, Eric Cline, is a former Saskatchewan NDP MLA and cabinet minister.

Cline speaks with Chris Carr about the potash industry and why he believes the province has foregone billions of dollars in revenue.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, March 21

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, March 21.