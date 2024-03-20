West Toronto residents call for compensation over construction disruptions

After living in a construction zone for close to three years, residents of a west Toronto neighbourhood are demanding accountability, and some are calling for compensation.

The basement flooding protection program and storm sewer upgrades on Old Mill Drive and Catherine Street had an original end date of August 2022, according to a previous construction update. However, over time that deadline has been repeatedly revised.

In spring 2022, a micro-tunnel boring machine became trapped underground at Old Mill Drive and Bloor Street West. It became entangled in steel tiebacks that had been left in the ground following the construction of two nearby condominiums.

More than a year and a half later, it was freed, paving the way for the project to move forward. However, the cost of removing the boring machine was significant. It was initially estimated at $9 million, but the cost soon soared to $25 million.

Then, in November 2023, several residents reported sewage seeping from sewers onto the streets. One local resident, with support from others in the community, has written to the city and province.

The letter, which was shared with Global News, calls for affected homeowners to be reimbursed for 50 per cent of two and a half years of property taxes. A formal apology is also being sought.

A City of Toronto spokesperson tells Global News the letter is currently under review.

While the city says work on the project is on track to be completed by late spring, some say the damage has already been done.

“It’s what you can’t see, right? That’s what I’m worried about,” said longtime resident Hans Zander.

Zander stood outside his home of more than a decade on Wednesday, watching as crews worked. A massive pit sits adjacent to the property.

“The house is not going to fall down, that’s not the problem,” he told Global News. “And if there’s a crack in the wall, then fine, you can fix that, but I’m worried about the foundation.”

According to the city, a maintenance hole is being installed over the sewer, and is on track to be completed this week. The new storm sewer is already in service.

The city also says it is aware of residents’ concerns about recent noise and vibrations. In a statement, a spokesperson says vibration monitoring is in place and limits were not exceeded.

Remaining work will also include restoration work, which is expected to be completed by late spring.

Global News asked Parkdale-High Park Councillor Gord Perks about compensation for area residents.

“We have literally hundreds of projects going in at any time. If we start lowering the taxes for people in those areas, we have to increase everyone else’s taxes,” he said during an interview Wednesday.

“And five years from now, they’ll be paying extra property taxes to make up for somebody else’s construction work.”