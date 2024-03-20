Probe of fired Winnipeg scientists ‘extremely appropriate’: health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Mark Holland says it’s “extremely appropriate” that two scientists who lost their jobs due to dealings with China remain under investigation.

The National Microbiology Laboratory researchers were fired in early 2021 after their security clearances were revoked over questions about their loyalty and the potential for coercion by Beijing.

Records tabled in Parliament late last month say the scientists, Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, played down their collaborations with Chinese government agencies.

2:04 ‘Unacceptable’: Minister Holland on lack of security that led to high-profile firing of 2 Winnipeg scientists in 2019

The RCMP said today a national security investigation into the matter that began in May 2019 remains underway.

The Mounties started the probe following a referral from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The Globe and Mail reported today the two scientists have been using pseudonyms as they build a new life in China.