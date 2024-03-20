Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon Mounties say duo in stolen vehicle caught shoplifting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vernon, B.C., Mounties thought they were just about to catch some suspected shoplifters when they say they discovered something much bigger.

At around 2:50 p.m. Monday, a theft was reported in the 5000 block of Anderson Way in Vernon.

A man and woman had left a store without paying for items and were loading them into a pickup truck in the parking lot when officers pulled in, police said.

Police stopped the truck from driving away, and a man and woman were arrested.

Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
Trending Now

“Police checks confirmed the truck was recently reported stolen out of the Kamloops area,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 29-year-old Vernon man was issued a 90-day IRP under the Motor Vehicle Act after refusing to provide a sample of his breath into a roadside screening device.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He has also been charged with one count each of theft and possession of stolen property and was released from custody following an initial court appearance.

The woman was later released from custody without charges.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices