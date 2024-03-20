Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek information on bank robbery suspect after 2nd appearance

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 5:22 pm
1 min read
CCTV images of a man Calgary police believe to be responsible for a bank robbery in Sunridge on March 1, and the truck police believe he was driving. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a man Calgary police believe to be responsible for a bank robbery in Sunridge on March 1, and the truck police believe he was driving. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police continue to seek help identifying a man they believe was involved in at least one bank robbery.

At around 6 p.m. on March 1, a man wearing a mask entered an RBC Royal Bank location in the city’s Sunridge neighbourhood, at 2929 Sunridge Way Northeast.

Police said he handed a note to a staff member and gestured that he had a weapon. As the staff member was working to comply with the “robbery note,” police said the man suddenly stepped away from the teller wicket and fled the bank without any money and prior to police arrival.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

The Calgary Police Service believes the man was also responsible for a bank robbery on Feb. 17 at a Scotiabank location on Crowchild Trail Southwest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 30 years old, around five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a grey toque with a red stripe, blue medical mask, black vest, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

CPS also believe he was driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police lay charges against 5 men following 2 kidnappings'
Calgary police lay charges against 5 men following 2 kidnappings
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices