Calgary police seek information on bank robbery suspect after 2nd appearance

Calgary police continue to seek help identifying a man they believe was involved in at least one bank robbery.

At around 6 p.m. on March 1, a man wearing a mask entered an RBC Royal Bank location in the city’s Sunridge neighbourhood, at 2929 Sunridge Way Northeast.

Police said he handed a note to a staff member and gestured that he had a weapon. As the staff member was working to comply with the “robbery note,” police said the man suddenly stepped away from the teller wicket and fled the bank without any money and prior to police arrival.

Police said no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

The Calgary Police Service believes the man was also responsible for a bank robbery on Feb. 17 at a Scotiabank location on Crowchild Trail Southwest.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 30 years old, around five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a grey toque with a red stripe, blue medical mask, black vest, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

CPS also believe he was driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.