Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

‘Unexpected’ package prompts police response at Kelowna park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
Kelowna police intercepted a suspicious package. View image in full screen
Kelowna police intercepted a suspicious package. File / Global News
A suspicious package discovered by a resident in Kelowna, B.C.’s Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday prompted a big police response.

At around 1:30 p.m., what RCMP have called only “an unexpected package” from out of the country was discovered and handed over to police.

“In an effort to safely process and examine the parcel and its contents, police consulted with several specialized agencies including the Kelowna Fire Department,” RCMP said Wednesday in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown'
Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown

“A unified decision was made to treat the package as hazardous until further analysis could be made. RCMP units and the Kelowna Fire Department were observed wearing hazmat suits while further analysis was being completed, including isolating the lone civilian and several police officers exposed to the package as well as cordoning off any areas necessary to ensure everyone’s safety while doing so.”

Multiple residents on Tuesday expressed concern and confusion about the significant police presence at Rutland’s Centennial Park, particularly because RCMP members appeared in hazmat suits. Information about the nature of the incident was not made available until Wednesday.

The package was eventually confirmed safe and seized for further analysis by the RCMP.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

