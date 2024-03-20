‘Unexpected’ package prompts police response at Kelowna park

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package discovered by a resident in Kelowna, B.C.’s Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday prompted a big police response.

At around 1:30 p.m., what RCMP have called only “an unexpected package” from out of the country was discovered and handed over to police.

“In an effort to safely process and examine the parcel and its contents, police consulted with several specialized agencies including the Kelowna Fire Department,” RCMP said Wednesday in a press release.

1:11 Suspected pipe bomb in Kelowna leads to partial highway shutdown

“A unified decision was made to treat the package as hazardous until further analysis could be made. RCMP units and the Kelowna Fire Department were observed wearing hazmat suits while further analysis was being completed, including isolating the lone civilian and several police officers exposed to the package as well as cordoning off any areas necessary to ensure everyone’s safety while doing so.”

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple residents on Tuesday expressed concern and confusion about the significant police presence at Rutland’s Centennial Park, particularly because RCMP members appeared in hazmat suits. Information about the nature of the incident was not made available until Wednesday.

The package was eventually confirmed safe and seized for further analysis by the RCMP.