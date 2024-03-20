Menu

Canada

Ottawa refers 3 cases of alleged contractor fraud to RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2024 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Fraud victims should report crimes: Anti-Fraud Centre'
Fraud victims should report crimes: Anti-Fraud Centre
WATCH - Fraud victims should report crimes: Anti-Fraud Centre – Mar 11, 2024
Canada’s federal procurement department says it has referred three cases of suspected invoicing fraud by IT sub-contractors to police.

Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says a recent review uncovered fraudulent billing schemes that were being used between 2018 and 2022.

Duclos says the department has revoked the security clearance of those contractors and is taking action to recover an estimated $5 million.

Click to play video: 'Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud'
Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud
The government is not naming the individuals involved to protect the integrity of the RCMP investigation.

Duclos also says the government is creating a new office of supplier integrity and compliance.

He also says the government will now require full transparency from suppliers about their use of sub-contractors and pricing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

