Weather

Okanagan weather: Clouds, showers in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Showers slide through the valley on Friday. View image in full screen
Showers slide through the valley on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
The forecast for Thursday will feature clouds and scattered sprinkles, with daytime highs cooling back into the low teens.

Even colder conditions will slide in Friday, along with a better chance of showers and an afternoon high in the low double digits.

Saturday will see clouds sticking around plus a chance of some sprinkles, with the mercury topping out in the high single digits.

Sunshine is expected to return on Sunday, with temperatures warming toward double digits.

The double-digit mark gets cracked next week under mostly cloudy skies, though a chance of showers returns by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

