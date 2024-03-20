Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GO train service disruption to impact Toronto sports fans this weekend

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
A GO train is seen in Scarborough on June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A GO train is seen in Scarborough on June 3, 2021. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A disruption to GO train service will impact Toronto sports fans heading to games this weekend.

Train service will be suspended on a big portion of the Lakeshore West line, replaced with buses at some stations, on Saturday and Sunday as crews do track work.

Metrolinx told Global News in an email that trains will operate normally only between Niagara Falls GO and Aldershot GO.

There will be no trains running between West Harbour GO and Union Station.

GO buses will be available at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations, the transit agency said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No GO transit service will be available at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico and Exhibition stations, Metrolinx said.

“Customers are encouraged to use local transit options,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) noted in a statement that the transit disruption will impact sports fans on Saturday.

The Toronto Marlies are playing a 4 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a game at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena and Toronto FC has a match at BMO field at 7:30 p.m.

MLSE said there will be additional streetcars and subways running, but encouraged fans to allot extra time if heading to a game.

Trending Now

“Note for fans driving that parking on Exhibition grounds is limited,” MLSE said.

To see GO transit schedules, visit its website.

Regular GO transit service will resume on Monday.

GO train service disruption to impact Toronto sports fans this weekend - image View image in full screen
GO Transit
More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices