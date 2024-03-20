GO train service disruption to impact Toronto sports fans this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A disruption to GO train service will impact Toronto sports fans heading to games this weekend.

Train service will be suspended on a big portion of the Lakeshore West line, replaced with buses at some stations, on Saturday and Sunday as crews do track work.

Metrolinx told Global News in an email that trains will operate normally only between Niagara Falls GO and Aldershot GO.

There will be no trains running between West Harbour GO and Union Station.

GO buses will be available at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations, the transit agency said.

No GO transit service will be available at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico and Exhibition stations, Metrolinx said.

“Customers are encouraged to use local transit options,” it said.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) noted in a statement that the transit disruption will impact sports fans on Saturday.

The Toronto Marlies are playing a 4 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a game at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena and Toronto FC has a match at BMO field at 7:30 p.m.

MLSE said there will be additional streetcars and subways running, but encouraged fans to allot extra time if heading to a game.

“Note for fans driving that parking on Exhibition grounds is limited,” MLSE said.

To see GO transit schedules, visit its website.

Regular GO transit service will resume on Monday.