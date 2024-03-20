4 in hospital after crash near Mission, B.C.

See more sharing options

Four people are in hospital after a serious crash just east of Mission, B.C.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Hawkins Pickle Road in the Dewdney area.

The car reportedly drove off the road and collided with a tree.

Three people were taken by ambulance and the fourth was airlifted to hospital.

Mission RCMP and crash experts are investigating the incident.