Canada

4 in hospital after crash near Mission, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '4 in hospital after crash near Mission, B.C.'
4 in hospital after crash near Mission, B.C.
Four people were taken to hospital after a serious crash near Mission, B.C., Tuesday evening.
Four people are in hospital after a serious crash just east of Mission, B.C.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Hawkins Pickle Road in the Dewdney area.

The car reportedly drove off the road and collided with a tree.

Three people were taken by ambulance and the fourth was airlifted to hospital.

Mission RCMP and crash experts are investigating the incident.

More on BC
