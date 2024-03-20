Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death of security guard after altercation at downtown Edmonton parkade not criminal: police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
A Garda security guard was killed in a downtown Edmonton parkade on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
A Garda security guard was killed in a downtown Edmonton parkade on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police say the death of a security guard following an altercation at a downtown parkade in February is not criminal in nature.

At about 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, police were called to a parkade in the area of 110st Street and 102nd Avenue.

Police said a male suspect was breaking into vehicles before the altercation with security. When police arrived, the security guard was in medical distress. The suspect ran away.

The 58-year-old security guard was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Security guard killed in downtown Edmonton parkade'
Security guard killed in downtown Edmonton parkade

An autopsy was done two days later. At the time, police said “further testing is required to conclusively determine the cause and manner of the death.” The death was still being treated as suspicious at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 22, police also said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the vehicle beark-ins.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said it has since been determined that “the man’s death was non-criminal in nature, and as a result his name is not being released.”

Police did not provide any further clarification as to why the death was no longer considered suspicious, or how the man died.

In February, GardaWorld Communications confirmed the security guard worked for the company.

The 30-year-old man who was taken into custody in February has since been charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order. The accused’s name has not been released by police.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices