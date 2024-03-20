Death of security guard after altercation at downtown Edmonton parkade not criminal: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say the death of a security guard following an altercation at a downtown parkade in February is not criminal in nature.

At about 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, police were called to a parkade in the area of 110st Street and 102nd Avenue.

Police said a male suspect was breaking into vehicles before the altercation with security. When police arrived, the security guard was in medical distress. The suspect ran away.

The 58-year-old security guard was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was done two days later. At the time, police said “further testing is required to conclusively determine the cause and manner of the death.” The death was still being treated as suspicious at that time.

On Feb. 22, police also said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the vehicle beark-ins.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said it has since been determined that “the man’s death was non-criminal in nature, and as a result his name is not being released.”

Police did not provide any further clarification as to why the death was no longer considered suspicious, or how the man died.

In February, GardaWorld Communications confirmed the security guard worked for the company.

The 30-year-old man who was taken into custody in February has since been charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order. The accused’s name has not been released by police.