Assault suspect turns himself in to police after altercation at Guelph house party

A teenager suffered head injuries during a house party in Guelph last month.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4 at a home near Dublin Street North and Durham Street around 12:30 a.m.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say two males at the party got into an argument, which later escalated when the two stepped outside the home.
They say the confrontation became physical. A 17-year-old boy suffered head injuries and lost consciousness as a result of being punched in the head several times. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
It wasn’t until this past Tuesday that a man turned himself in to police in connection with the incident.
A 22-year-old man from Hamilton is facing charges and will be in a Guelph courtroom May 3.
