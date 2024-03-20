Ford government considered ‘many things’ in Ontario Place redevelopment

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma says the Ford government is proceeding with plans to build parkland alongside a spa at Ontario Place after newly released documents suggested that it considered, at one point, paving over a small part of the lake.

Documents obtained by the Ontario NDP made reference in 2020 and 2022 to a second phase in the redevelopment of Ontario Place, indicating a 25-acre space around the east island, a cove and a parking lot.

A September 2020 document explained, “Phase II contemplates development of a large-scale entertainment, retail and restaurant destination on a portion of the East island and mainland.”

Asked if the government had ever considered paving over the lake and adding new development to the east island — or was still giving thought to the idea — Surma said she had considered “many things” in the work to redevelop Ontario Place.

“We probably reviewed hundreds of documents over the years, but that being said, what was made public in April — which is a brand new stage, 50 acres of public realm space, a new science centre, a wellness facility — is what this government is building,” she said.

An April 2023 “complete vision” for Ontario Place includes plans for public space around Brigantine Cove and the phase two east island area, with plans like a canoe and kayak launch.

Those plans stand in contrast to a September 2020 government rendering that appeared to show part of Lake Ontario paved over.

In two provincial documents, the land is simply referred to as “Phase 2” and “Phase II.” One document — an August 2022 briefing prepared for Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office — describes the area more specifically: “Potential Future Development Opportunity (up to 25 acres).”

A redacted version of the premier’s office briefing refers to a “phased, multi-partner approach.” A timeline on one slide shows the years 2024, 2025 and 2027 laid out on an arrow under a map of Ontario Place.

Asked directly if plans to pave any portion of Lake Ontario or build a second phase of Ontario Place were still under consideration, Surma replied: “Again, what we presented in April is what we are building today.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pointed out Surma had not directly answered the question.

“I asked the minister repeatedly today about their plans,” she said. “I have not heard the minister or the premier deny that their plan is to fill in the lake.”

Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser said Surma’s decision not to directly deny the plans was indicative of a government with a “cultural problem” in how it works and communicates.

“I think the issue here is the government can’t defend its record on taking care of its friends and insiders,” he said. “They don’t want to disclose information, they don’t want to let people know what’s going on.”