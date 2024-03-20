Provincial funding is key in helping Okanagan business mitigate wildfire risks

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation business is being lauded by the province for its wildfire mitigation work.

Owned by Westbank First Nation, Ntityix Resources LP has been working for the past decade to reduce wildfire risks in the Central Okanagan.

During that span, Ntityix has received provincial funding, which the business says has been key in reducing fuel loads in approximately 300 hectares in and around West Kelowna and Peachland.

“The continued revitalization of cultural and prescribed fire helps to create healthy, safe and resilient forests,” said B.C.’s forests minister, Bruce Ralston, “and I applaud Ntityix and the Westbank First Nation for continuing to take on wildfire risk reduction projects year after year, including working with the province last year on prescribed burns.”

5:36 B.C. wildfires: Future wildfire mitigation

The funding comes from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC), which says the money has helped Ntityix reduce wildfire risks and allow employment opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

“FESBC appreciates the leadership shown by Nitityix and the Westbank First Nation in reducing the wildfire risk to the residents located in and near West Kelowna and Peachland,” said Gord Pratt, a senior manager with FESBC.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are glad our funding can assist Ntityix in completing this important work in collaboration with all the other firesmart activities being done by these communities.”

According to FESBC, Ntityix has built a permanent work crew in West Kelowna that works year-round on fuel mitigation and wildfire suppression projects.

“The work we are doing is time-consuming and expensive, and without ongoing funding from FESBC, much of this work would not have been done, and likely many more homes would have been lost to wildfires,” said Dave Gill, the general manager of forestry at Ntityix.

“We intend to expand the areas we’ve treated outwards and away from the communities to provide for a wider buffer between the community and the untreated forest.

“Ongoing and future funding from FESBC will be critical to allow for this ring of protection to be expanded, maintained, and re-enforced in the longer term.”

2:02 ‘It’s about being prepared’: B.C. warns of early wildfire season

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said both the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are grateful for the funding, saying the fire department looks forward to participating in future projects.

Story continues below advertisement

“West Kelowna sits at the centre of wildfire risk and response in the province of British Columbia,” said Brolund.

“Over the past number of years, we have learned we can reduce the damage from wildfires through wildfire mitigation work we can do and the adoption of the FireSmart principles by the public.

“We are fortunate to have great partners at Westbank First Nation and Ntityix Resources LP who are committed to taking care of their community forest which surrounds our community of West Kelowna.”