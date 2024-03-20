Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Airdrie RCMP warn of ‘less than ideal’ road conditions as officers respond to collision on Highway 2

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
A photo of the east side of Highway 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., on March 20, 2024. View image in full screen
The east side of Highway 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., on March 20, 2024. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Airdrie RCMP issued a warning for drivers to be careful on the roads on Wednesday with highway conditions being “less than ideal” as officers responded to a collision on Highway 2.

“(We) would like to remind the public that, when road conditions are less than ideal, it is best to slow down and drive to the conditions of the road and be mindful of emergency services assisting the scenes,” police said.

At 9:45 a.m., the RCMP issued a news release to say officers were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Veterans Boulevard after a collision involving a semi-truck.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said one northbound lane was blocked and that “traffic is moving slow in this area.”

“Southbound lanes on Highway 2 north of Airdrie are also down to one lane due to a separate incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say if anyone was injured in either incident.

Earlier in the morning, High River RCMP warned people to drive carefully and “to the conditions of the road” after responding to a collision south of Calgary.

Trending Now

Much of southern Alberta remained under a snowfall warning on Wednesday that had been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada a day earlier.

Click to play video: 'Are you prepared for winter driving?'
Are you prepared for winter driving?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices