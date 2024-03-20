Airdrie RCMP warn of ‘less than ideal’ road conditions as officers respond to collision on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP issued a warning for drivers to be careful on the roads on Wednesday with highway conditions being “less than ideal” as officers responded to a collision on Highway 2.

“(We) would like to remind the public that, when road conditions are less than ideal, it is best to slow down and drive to the conditions of the road and be mindful of emergency services assisting the scenes,” police said.

At 9:45 a.m., the RCMP issued a news release to say officers were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Veterans Boulevard after a collision involving a semi-truck.

Police said one northbound lane was blocked and that “traffic is moving slow in this area.”

“Southbound lanes on Highway 2 north of Airdrie are also down to one lane due to a separate incident.”

Police did not say if anyone was injured in either incident.

Earlier in the morning, High River RCMP warned people to drive carefully and “to the conditions of the road” after responding to a collision south of Calgary.

Much of southern Alberta remained under a snowfall warning on Wednesday that had been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada a day earlier.