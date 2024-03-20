RCMP close northbound lanes of Highway 2 near High River after multi-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A crash involving “several vehicles” south of High River, Alta., has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near the scene of the collision, according to RCMP.

Police issued a news release about the crash just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“No major injuries have been reported,” the RCMP said. However, police noted that a horse trailer was involved in the crash and a number of horses had escaped “and are currently being wrangled.”

“Traffic is being diverted via Highway 540.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police did not say what they believe may have led to the crash but the High River area remained under a snowfall warning on Wednesday that had been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency said 10 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the region by Friday in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alberta RCMP would like to remind the public that, when road conditions are less than ideal, it is best to slow down and drive to the conditions of the road,” police said.

The RCMP added it will provide an update once the northbound lanes of Highway 2 are reopened.

High River is located about 60 kilometres south of downtown Calgary.