Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP close northbound lanes of Highway 2 near High River after multi-vehicle crash

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A crash involving “several vehicles” south of High River, Alta., has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near the scene of the collision, according to RCMP.

Police issued a news release about the crash just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“No major injuries have been reported,” the RCMP said. However, police noted that a horse trailer was involved in the crash and a number of horses had escaped “and are currently being wrangled.”

“Traffic is being diverted via Highway 540.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police did not say what they believe may have led to the crash but the High River area remained under a snowfall warning on Wednesday that had been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency said 10 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the region by Friday in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Alberta RCMP would like to remind the public that, when road conditions are less than ideal, it is best to slow down and drive to the conditions of the road,” police said.

Trending Now

The RCMP added it will provide an update once the northbound lanes of Highway 2 are reopened.

High River is located about 60 kilometres south of downtown Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Are you prepared for winter driving?'
Are you prepared for winter driving?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices