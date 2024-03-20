Petition to stop tree removal in Stanley Park gains steam

Send this page to someone via email

A petition looking to stop the removal of trees in Stanley Park has been signed by 16,000 people.

Around 33 per cent of the trees (160,000) in Stanley Park are in the process of being removed due to the looper moth infestation.

The petition, which was started by Michael Caditz, said the city of Vancouver has failed to provide scientific evidence for the removal of the trees and claims many “seemingly healthy trees are being cut down.”

According to the city, Stanley Park is experiencing a hemlock looper outbreak that has damaged many of its trees, including western hemlock, Douglas fir and grand fir.

The hemlock looper moth is an endemic insect that experiences population outbreaks about every 15 years.

The city said the removal of the trees will improve the forest’s overall health, prevent human injuries and will reduce wildfire risk.

“I think there’s a misconception that we’re clear-cutting Stanley Park or that there’s this notion that, you were removing live trees, and that is not the case. We’re removing dead trees, the majority of which are hemlock trees,” said Joe McLeod of the Vancouver Park Board on Wednesday.

“These trees … pose a serious risk to public safety.”

The petition expresses concern over the lack of public consultation regarding the decision to remove the trees and claims the removal of trees will negatively impact the area’s ecosystem.

The park board said new species of trees, like red cedar and Douglas fir, which are more resilient to fire and to the looper moth, will replace the dead trees that are removed.

Advocates against the removals have said the replacement trees will take decades to grow.

Global News has reached out to Michael Caditz for comment.