Despite pushback, city officials approve northeast London, Ont. townhouse development

A controversial 142-unit townhouse development has been approved by council’s planning and environment committee Tuesday afternoon, despite the vocal opposition from neighbours in the area.

The 8.4-acre lot, located at 613 Superior Dr. near Adelaide Street and Sunningdale Road, is zoned for either a school or 49 single-family homes, but the development calls for 28 two-storey townhouse units.

Those living nearby the lot voiced their opposition to the project, saying the increase in density is irresponsible, existing infrastructure is lacking, and nearby wetlands would be negatively impacted.

Kristen Ladd, who led the group, says the development is “unsafe and irresponsible.”

“The city’s bylaw would allow for a maximum of 48 single detached dwellings or a maximum of 75 townhomes because the development is adjacent to lower density areas,” Ladd said.

“The land and surrounding infrastructure are not designed or suited for this density.”

Ladd adds that current zoning indicated to those living in the neighbourhood that they’d have privacy in their yards and large green space nearby.

“If you approve this request, you’re saying that you don’t care about your current citizens’ privacy or home value, or the ability to safely walk through your neighbourhood. You care more about the potential revenue that these new families will bring to you.”

Another resident, Jen Finley, took issue the idea that gravel road was “an appropriate entrance and exit to our neighbourhood.”

“We have had multiple instances where we have been stranded in our neighbourhood because of accidents and we cannot leave,” Finley said.

“You’re wanting to compound the poor planning with more poor planning by allowing an increase of density, which doesn’t make sense.”

Currently, the only connections from the subdivision to Adelaide and Sunningdale are gravel roads. Paved connections are contingent on the completion of the subdivision.

While councillors did end up approving the development, they conceded more needed to be done to improve the lacking infrastructure.

“Sunningdale is a must. It’s just like River Road. There was a mother a few weeks ago walking on the street with a with a stroller,” said Ward 5 Coun. Jerry Pribil.

“There are really very dangerous situations and we really need to address these first.”

Committee chair Steve Lehman expressed his safety concerns with developments in existing neighbourhoods and said council needs to be cognizant of those in the neighbourhood.

“I really encourage staff to look at the conditions that were described regarding Sunningdale and sidewalks and access for pedestrians, especially the kids going to school,” Lehman said.

Council passed the proposal 4-1, with Ward 14 Coun. Steven Hillier the lone opponent. Amendments to the proposal directed civic administration to work with developers to ensure paved access roads to Sunningdale Road West and Adelaide Street are put in place.

The proposal, along with all others approved at the committee, head to council on April 2 for final approval.