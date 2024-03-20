17 vehicles crash on ramp to Highway 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Seventeen vehicles were involved in crashes on a ramp to Highway 401 in west Toronto Wednesday morning, likely as a result of icy conditions, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on X that several people were taken to hospital as a result, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The video posted by Schmidt shows several vehicles with severe damage and airbags deployed.

“Damage to all vehicles, about 17 cars all told involved in these crashes,” Schmidt said.

“Tows are just in the process right now of trying to move some of these vehicles out of the way. Tows are cleaning up all the debris and all the mess….

“Lots of debris being cleaned up as we speak.”

Schmidt said the crashes happened on an overpass where there were icy and freezing conditions.

The ramp was closed after the collisions, but Schmidt said officials were expected to have it open by 11 a.m.