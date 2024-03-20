Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Guelph seniors fall victim to separate scams, lose thousands of dollars

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 20, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Police are unsure if the incidents are related. View image in full screen
Police are unsure if the incidents are related. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say two seniors are out thousands of dollars following a pair of separate scams.

On Tuesday, two people in their 80s reported that they had received phone calls from someone they believed to be their grandson.

Police said the individual told the victims he had been involved in collisions and had injured his nose, which is why he sounded different.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Then, the phone was handed to someone else, one claiming to be a lawyer and another a policeman, who said he needed cash to secure his release from jail.

Investigators said arrangements were made to collect the money at each of the victim’s homes.

One victim handed over $8,000 and the other gave $6,000.

Trending Now

Police said it is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking the public to be very careful when dealing with someone they don’t know.

The tips they’re offering include to never give or send money to someone you don’t know, plus if the story involves a loved one, try to contact that person on your own or ask them questions that only they would be able to answer.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices