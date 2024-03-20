2 Guelph seniors fall victim to separate scams, lose thousands of dollars

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two seniors are out thousands of dollars following a pair of separate scams.

On Tuesday, two people in their 80s reported that they had received phone calls from someone they believed to be their grandson.

Police said the individual told the victims he had been involved in collisions and had injured his nose, which is why he sounded different.

Then, the phone was handed to someone else, one claiming to be a lawyer and another a policeman, who said he needed cash to secure his release from jail.

Investigators said arrangements were made to collect the money at each of the victim’s homes.

One victim handed over $8,000 and the other gave $6,000.

Police said it is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

Investigators are asking the public to be very careful when dealing with someone they don’t know.

The tips they’re offering include to never give or send money to someone you don’t know, plus if the story involves a loved one, try to contact that person on your own or ask them questions that only they would be able to answer.