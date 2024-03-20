Snow squall warning issued from Waterloo Region to Barrie, travel advisory issued for Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for a large swath of area along the shores of Lake Huron as well as a travel advisory for another large portion of Ontario.

The area of impact for the warning extends from Grand Bend to Parry Sound and from Lake Huron to Kitchener and includes communities such as Huntsville, Barrie and Waterloo Region.

The travel advisory runs from Woodstock to Cornwall and includes Guelph, Brantford, Hamilton Peterborough and Kingston.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the tri-cities to see snow squalls between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

It says the area could see between 15 and 35 centimetres of snow accumulation with peak snowfall rates between three and five centimetres per hour.

“A sharp cold front is expected to move south through the area today leading to the development of a frontal snow squall, the warning reads. “Heavy flurries associated with the cold front combined with northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h will cause a sudden drop in visibility to near zero.”

Environment Canada says the area will then be dumped upon by lake-effect snow and that people should consider cancelling travel plans if possible.

The travel advisory for Guelph extends across much of the Greater Toronto Area and warns that there will be a brief period of heavy snowfall that will see an accumulation of between two and four centimetres.