Winter weather hits London, Ont. area on first full day of spring

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the first full day of spring but it certainly doesn’t feel like it in the London, Ont., region with a high of just 1 C expected and a snow squall watch in place.

Environment Canada issued the watch Wednesday morning, warning of the potential for “a brief frontal snow squall this afternoon” as well as lake effect snow squalls in the evening and overnight into Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The local forecast is calling for two centimetres of snow in the morning with winds picking up approaching midday. A risk of snow squalls is expected in the evening with the potential for another 5 to 10 cm of snow and then another 2 cm of snow Thursday morning.

The national weather agency says 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Winds could gust to 60 km/h as well, which would make for sudden drops in visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

The snow squall watch covers London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. A snow squall warning that covers South Huron to north of Haliburton is calling for as much as 35 cm of snowfall and for snow to begin earlier in the day.