Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather hits London, Ont. area on first full day of spring

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 9:39 am
1 min read
A person walking through snow. View image in full screen
FILE photo. Environment Canada warned Wednesday of snow squalls in London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s the first full day of spring but it certainly doesn’t feel like it in the London, Ont., region with a high of just 1 C expected and a snow squall watch in place.

Environment Canada issued the watch Wednesday morning, warning of the potential for “a brief frontal snow squall this afternoon” as well as lake effect snow squalls in the evening and overnight into Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The local forecast is calling for two centimetres of snow in the morning with winds picking up approaching midday. A risk of snow squalls is expected in the evening with the potential for another 5 to 10 cm of snow and then another 2 cm of snow Thursday morning.

The national weather agency says 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Winds could gust to 60 km/h as well, which would make for sudden drops in visibility.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The snow squall watch covers London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County. A snow squall warning that covers South Huron to north of Haliburton is calling for as much as 35 cm of snowfall and for snow to begin earlier in the day.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices