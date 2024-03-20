Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

More Saskatchewan teacher job action announced with Friday strike

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
More job action has been announced for teachers in Saskatchewan as some schools will be going on strike Friday. View image in full screen
More job action has been announced for teachers in Saskatchewan as some schools will be going on strike Friday. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another strike is on the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation’s list of job actions this week as union members at some schools in the province will go on strike for one day on Friday.

This job action affects Lloydminster Public, Lloydminster Catholic and Horizon school divisions.

This one-day strike overlaps with the withdrawal of extracurricular activities across the province that was announced earlier in the week for both Thursday and Friday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan students, parents express their frustration with STF sanctions'
Saskatchewan students, parents express their frustration with STF sanctions

A one-day, provincewide strike is taking place Wednesday as well, with many teachers and families expected to be demonstrating outside the Regina Legislature while the provincial budget is announced.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Teachers and the Sask. Party government have reached an impasse in contract negotiations.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The STF said it wants things like classroom size and complexity to be part of the bargaining discussions, but the province has said that items like that are best handled by school divisions.

The STF asked for the government to agree to binding arbitration, which would put the dispute in front of a neutral party, who would then offer recommendations to both sides.

That proposal was shut down by the province a few hours after it was announced on Thursday.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices