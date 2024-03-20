Menu

Canada

Ottawa says only a handful of visas have been approved for Gaza refugees with relatives in Canada

By Heather Yourex-West Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 11:29 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Gaza crisis: Frustration growing over Canada’s visa process'
Gaza crisis: Frustration growing over Canada’s visa process
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 19, 2024) The federal government launched a temporary visa program in January for Canadians who want to bring over loved ones from Gaza. But as Heather Yourex-West explains, the process has been frustrating for one Calgary man trying to save his sister and her four young children.
A little more than two months after Ottawa opened a pathway for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to obtain visas for extended family members in Gaza, very few applications have been approved.

As of Monday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says only 14 people have been able to complete the temporary resident visa application. All were subsequently granted approval to Canada.

This comes despite the fact that 986 applications have been submitted since the pathway opened in early January.

“The Government of Canada has put forward names of people who passed preliminary eligibility and admissibility reviews to local authorities for approval, but does not ultimately decide who can exit Canada,” an IRCC spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

“Fourteen people who exited Gaza on their own and had (temporary resident visa) applications in process were able to submit biometrics and complete their application.”

Click to play video: 'Gaza crisis: Famine ‘imminent,’ UN-backed report warns'
Gaza crisis: Famine ‘imminent,’ UN-backed report warns

For Canadians with loved ones stranded in the embattled region, it’s become clear the Canadian government can do nothing more to help.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The government is failing us big time here as Canadians,” says Tamer Jarada, a Palestinian Canadian living in Calgary.

Last October, an airstrike killed 17 of Jarada’s family members in Gaza, including his parents and two sisters. Now, he’s desperately trying to bring his surviving sister and her family to Canada.

“My sister’s family along with my in-laws are in Rafah just waiting for their visa to be processed to come to Canada,” Jarada says.

Fifteen of 17 applications have been granted initial approval. Fingerprints and a photo are required before Ottawa can grant final visa, but those biometrics can only be obtained in Egypt.

“I was speaking to my sister and as always she was crying, begging for help” Jarada said. “I was hearing the bombs around the tent in Rafah and her kids were crying around her.”

Click to play video: 'Palestinians in Canada scramble to submit visa applications for family in Gaza'
Palestinians in Canada scramble to submit visa applications for family in Gaza

Last month, Jarada says his sister gave birth to his youngest nephew, Adam, in a tent with no anesthetic. The infant is now in hospital with an infection but there is no medicine available to treat the child.

“I’m trying my best to help her and her family members along with my inlaws,” he said. “We are taking this on ourselves right now.”

Jarada and his wife have now resorted to raising money to pay Egyptian operatives to bring their family members out of Gaza. They are now crowdfunding to raise the $160,000 required.

“The campaign is to cover their expenses to exit Gaza and stay in Egypt and (then) my wife and myself will be responsible for their resettlement expenses here in Canada.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

