2nd arrest made in ‘large-scale’ vehicle scam: Peel police

A woman from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested and faces nearly 40 charges in connection with what Peel police described as a “large-scale” vehicle scam involving forged documents and trafficking of stolen goods.

On Tuesday, police announced they arrested 25-year-old Monifa Taffe-Hylton, alleging that she is an accomplice in the crime.

Taffe-Hylton has been charged with 36 counts of uttering forged documents and trafficking of stolen goods.

Peel police said she is the sister of Milton Hylton, the 24-year-old who was arrested and charged with 168 auto crime offences earlier this month.

Investigators allege Hylton, who reportedly owns and operates an unlicensed car dealer and broker, used “loopholes” in the ServiceOntario procedures that allow authorized individuals to conduct third-party transactions relating to motor vehicles.

In a statement from Peel Regional Police, officials allege the suspect registered several stolen vehicles that had been re-vinned as part of the scam.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Several of the vehicles registered by (the suspect) as a third party have been identified as re-vin vehicles,” the statement reads. “‘Re-vinning’ is the alteration of a Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.) of a stolen vehicle, replacing it with a V.I.N. from another vehicle to pass as legitimate.”

Police also said that while some of the vehicles used have been located and confirmed to be stolen, many vehicles are still on the road.

Investigators said this is a “large-scale” crime affecting many vehicles in multiple jurisdictions across Ontario.

As the investigation is still ongoing, police expect additional arrests and charges laid and are appealing to the public for assistance in locating additional victims and vehicles.

Police are encouraging members of the public who have purchased or conducted business dealings with Hylton or his advertised company Royalty in The Building to contact the Peel Regional Police commercial auto crime bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 3313 or via email at autocrime@peelpolice.ca.

