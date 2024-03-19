Winnipeg court hears victim testimony at sentencing for disgraced high school coach

Send this page to someone via email

A disgraced former high school physical education teacher and football coach began the first part of his two-day sentencing hearing in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday.

Kelsey McKay is waiting to hear his fate after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

McKay taught physical education and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for around two decades. He was accused by multiple people of grooming and sexual abuse that occurred in the 1990s and 2000s, while the victims were teenagers.

Originally, he faced 30 charges, including sexual exploitation and harassment, but the rest were stayed. McKay pleaded guilty to the nine charges last summer.

The sentencing hearing was extended to two days due to the sheer number of victim impact statements to be read. Court heard Monday that McKay would text his victims excessively, sometimes telling them he loved them, and inviting them to watch football or movies at his house, where the abuse took place.

One statement was the story of a victim who died by suicide in 2022, read by his mother and sister.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 25 years.