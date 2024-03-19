Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg court hears victim testimony at sentencing for disgraced high school coach

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. View image in full screen
Kelsey McKay taught gym class and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A disgraced former high school physical education teacher and football coach began the first part of his two-day sentencing hearing in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday.

Kelsey McKay is waiting to hear his fate after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two counts of luring.

McKay taught physical education and coached football at both Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for around two decades. He was accused by multiple people of grooming and sexual abuse that occurred in the 1990s and 2000s, while the victims were teenagers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg high school coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring'
Former Winnipeg high school coach pleads guilty to sexual assault, luring

Originally, he faced 30 charges, including sexual exploitation and harassment, but the rest were stayed. McKay pleaded guilty to the nine charges last summer.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The sentencing hearing was extended to two days due to the sheer number of victim impact statements to be read. Court heard Monday that McKay would text his victims excessively, sometimes telling them he loved them, and inviting them to watch football or movies at his house, where the abuse took place.

One statement was the story of a victim who died by suicide in 2022, read by his mother and sister.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 25 years.

Click to play video: 'Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say'
Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices