London, Ont. releases list of top 10 construction projects for 2024

This year is shaping up to be another record one when it comes to construction in London.

The City of London has released its top 10 list of construction projects for this coming year, with a projected investment of $270 million across the city. The list is determined by the scope and impact of each project, as well as how long the project will take to complete.

“This marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking construction value,” says Jennie Dann, director of construction and infrastructure services.

The investment intends to improve commutes and make London’s roads safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. In addition, there will be continued improvements in underground infrastructure needed to support city growth, such as sewage and pipeline systems.

This year’s construction projects will focus on transit-only lanes, bike and multi-use pathways, bridges and roads. Eighty-nine lane-kilometres of road and 35 intersection improvements are on the radar to address safety concerns in growing areas.

“The 2024 projects support London’s vision to be more sustainable and infrastructure-ready for all and the future generations to come,” Dann says. “While improving accessibility and creating a better-connected transportation network across the city and surrounding communities.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Topping the list is the Adelaide Street underpass, which city officials say will be open this fall. Construction on the underpass began in 2022 and will continue through this year, with some carryover work in 2025. Last year, major excavation of the actual underpass began beneath the CP rail tracks so traffic does not need to stop when the train is passing the intersection.

“On the surface, we undertake projects to enhance road safety, improve traffic flow, which encourages more emission-free active transportation,” Dann says.

Next on the list are the BRT Wellington Road gateway Phase 1 and downtown loop Phase 3. The projects aim to improve transit and traffic flow through bus-only lanes, while also replacing aging underground infrastructure such as water mains and sewers. The curbside bus lanes will have left-turn priority signals to improve traffic and safety.

“We still have a bit more work to do in the core as well as lots of new infrastructure being built in other parts of the city as well,” Dann says. “We’re looking forward to delivering all of our 2024 construction projects big and small.”

Construction of both projects is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

In addition to the BRT lanes, part of the Wellington gateway project aims to expand Clark’s Bridge to accommodate heavier traffic and pedestrians. The construction will allow for two lanes in both directions across the bridge.

