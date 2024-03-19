Winnipeg police arrest man in jewelry store robbery probe

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars after a robbery was reported at a jewelry store in Winnipeg.

Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police said a man driving a Chevrolet got in a car crash near Chief Peguis Trail and Lagimodiere Boulevard. Officers said he left without exchanging information with the other driver.

Not long after, police said the same man went to a mall in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street while he was armed with a hatchet.

“While having his identity concealed, the suspect began smashing glass display cases at a jewelry store and stealing numerous items,” police said, adding he left again in a car.

Just before 3 p.m., officers said the 24-year-old man was found in the same vehicle, parked in the 700 block of Broadway, where he was arrested and police said they recovered the jewelry.

The investigation continues.