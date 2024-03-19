Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bickering between roommates leads to injuries and assault charges: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 19, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Guelph police were called to a home on Stevenson Street North on Monday night after a dispute between roommates resulted in injury. View image in full screen
Guelph police were called to a home on Stevenson Street North on Monday night after a dispute between roommates resulted in injury. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An argument between roommates ended with one of them facing assault charges.

Guelph police were called to a home on Stevenson Street North on Monday night.

Investigators say two men were in a verbal dispute inside the home at around 9 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say one of them shoved the other and, causing that roommate to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Investigators say the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Trending Now

They say the other man was under a probation order to keep the peace and maintain good behaviour.

A 41-year-old from Guelph was arrested and was held for a bail hearing.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices