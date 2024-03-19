Bickering between roommates leads to injuries and assault charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

An argument between roommates ended with one of them facing assault charges.

Guelph police were called to a home on Stevenson Street North on Monday night.

Investigators say two men were in a verbal dispute inside the home at around 9 p.m.



They say one of them shoved the other and, causing that roommate to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

Investigators say the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

They say the other man was under a probation order to keep the peace and maintain good behaviour.

A 41-year-old from Guelph was arrested and was held for a bail hearing.