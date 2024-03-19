Unseasonably warm airmass continues to topple B.C. temperature records

Another balmy B.C. day has toppled temperature records across the province.
Environment Canada reported that 23 records have been toppled as an unseasonably warm airmass continued on Monday.
Of the cities where temperatures rose to record levels, eight saw the mercury rise above 20 C.
The warmest record-breaking B.C. city on Monday was Trail, where temperatures reached 22.8 C, well above the 17.4 C record set in 2021.
Also busting past 20 C was Cache Creek, with a daytime high of 22.4 C; Grand Forks, which reached a record high of 20.7 C; Lytton, which reached 20.1 C; Merritt, which reached 22.5 C; Osoyoos, which broke a record of 22 C; and Pemberton, where the daytime high was 20.7 C.
In the Okanagan, Kelowna again saw unusually balmy weather break records.
On Monday, the temperature reached 19.4 C, breaking an old record high of 17.8 C set in 1932.
Vernon also set a new record when the daytime high reached 19.8 C, breaking a record of 16.7 C that was set more than a century ago in 1910.
Nearby, in the Similkameen, Princeton residents saw a record-high day of 21.6 C, breaking a record of 19.4 C set in 1947.
While the weekend saw a number of Lower Mainland cities reach record highs, Monday was not a record-breaker in those areas and in the days ahead, cooler temperatures will return.
Spring is coming at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, and wetter and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the days ahead.
More B.C. record temperatures for Monday, March 18.
- Blue River set a record of 18.8 C, breaking a record of 14.9 C set in 2019
- Campbell River set a record of 17.5 C, breaking a record of 17 C set in 1983
- Clearwater set a record of 19.3 C, breaking a record of 17.8 C set in 1930
- Clinton set a record of 16.9 C, breaking a record of 12.7 C set in 2019
- Cranbrook set a record daily high of 18 C, breaking an old record of 16.3 C set in 1985
- Creston set a record of 18 C, breaking a record of 17 C set in 2021
- Nakusp set a record of 14 C, breaking a record of 13.5 C set in 2019
- Prince George set a record of 13.9 C, breaking a record of 13.4 C set in 1997
- Puntzi Mountain set a record of 15.5 C, breaking a record of 13.4 C set in 2019
- Sparwood set a record of 17.6 C, breaking a record of 13.9 C set in 1972
- Tatlayoko Lake set a record of 17.5 C, breaking a record of 17.2 C set in 2019
- Williams Lake set a record of 15.9 C, breaking a record of 15.1 C set in 2019
- Yoho (National Park) set a record of 12.6 C, breaking a record of 11.7 C set in 1930
