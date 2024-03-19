Murder trial expected to start for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.
Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.
Another plainclothes officer was also injured.
Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer’s lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.
The trial is expected to last about five weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.
- ‘Impossible’ for Donald Trump to pay $454M bond, his lawyers say
- Ontario woman seeks justice in brutal slaying of pet emu, worries for family’s safety
- ‘Unimaginably difficult’: Ottawa mass killing leaves survivor ‘devastated’
- Teen pleads guilty to aggravated assault in double stabbing at N.S. high school
Comments