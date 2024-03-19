Menu

Crime

Murder trial expected to start for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 6:08 am
1 min read
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.

Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer’s lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

