Canada

Calgary’s 4th Avenue Flyover to face lane closures for repair work

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 7:36 pm
2 min read
Traffic backups on the 4th Avenue flyover into downtown Calgary, due to a police incident on April 5, 2015. View image in full screen
Traffic backups on the 4th Avenue flyover into downtown Calgary, due to a police incident on April 5, 2015. Global News
Commuters who drive over Calgary’s 4th Avenue Flyover can expect some delays to start in the coming weeks, and then last into the fall of next year.

The flyover is getting a $12.5 million rehabilitation, replacing and upgrading guardrails along the bridge deck.

Starting on the week of April 2, single-lane closures will be in place outside of morning and afternoon rush hours for site surveys.

Calgary’s longest bridge will be completely closed for the following weekend, starting at 9 p.m. on April 5 until 5 a.m. on April 8 to set up construction.

After that, one lane will reopen to traffic to allow the rehabilitation work to take place.

The city will open both lanes during the Calgary Stampede, and then go back down to one lane only until the work is completed, which is estimated to be done in the fall of 2025.

“We’re going to enhance the life span of the structure for decades to come,” Peter Phillips, the city’s manager of bridges, said. “Right now, there are a few corrosion and deterioration issues that are starting. When corrosion starts, it can accelerate quickly. So we’re going to get in there in advance of that happening and make sure things continue to be safe and reliable for Calgarians.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
That’s not the only bridge in central Calgary that is getting some work done. The Mission Bridge, along 4th Street Southwest, will be getting major rehabilitation work started this spring. The city said the Mission Bridge will also be closed to motor vehicles for about six months starting in the fall of 2024.

The critical repair work on that bridge is expected to last until the end of 2025.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists along Memorial Drive can expect work on the Sunnyside Flood Barrier to continue this summer and into 2025.

Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT construction, between Shepard and Eau Claire, is expected to begin this year.

And work to prepare the space for the new event centre will begin later this year in the area north of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The city advises Clagarians to expect delays and congestion due to the construction projects. All of the up-to-date information and road closures can be accessed on the city’s website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

