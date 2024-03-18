Menu

Canada

Search underway after woman swept away in Mamquam River near Squamish, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 6:01 pm
1 min read
Fast moving water seen in the Mamquam River. View image in full screen
Fast moving water seen in the Mamquam River. Global News
A massive search is underway near Squamish, B.C., for a woman who was swept away by the Mamquam River on Sunday.

Squamish Search and Rescue search manager Cindy Welsh said the woman, a visitor to Canada, had entered the river to swim when the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Her group called 911, and search-and-rescue crews mobilized along with RCMP, firefighters, paramedics and both drone and helicopter crews to search from the air.

“We ran out of light and we had to bring our teams in,” Welsh said.

The search resumed Monday with aerial and kayak crews searching the upper river.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
“It’s phenomenally complex terrain, very, very steep cliffs,” Welsh said.

“At areas of the river, it comes to extremely narrow choke points. Lots of rock, lots of white water.”

Ground crews have been deployed to the banks of the Lower Mamquam where the terrain is walkable, and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue is covering the river mouth by Squamish.

Search crews are asking people to stay away from the Mamquam River so as not to complicate efforts to find the missing woman.

