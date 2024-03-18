1 dead, 2 injured in Caledon crash; Oakville man facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, police say. Now one of the injured individuals is facing charges.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 2:53 a.m. Sunday to the scene on Mayfield Road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles — a 43-year-old man — died at the scene, while the driver — a 49-year-old man — was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

No one else was inside that vehicle.

A second vehicle involved had two occupants, but they were not injured, police said.

The driver of a third vehicle, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been charged with multiple offences.

Twenty-five-year-old Amrinder Dhillon of Oakville has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

“A lengthy investigation revealed the charges laid to be the most applicable at this time,” police said when asked what may have led to the crash and why officers decided to lay charges.

“However, the investigation is still on-going and further updates will be provided at a later date.”

Mayfield Road was closed between McLaughlin and Chinguacousy roads as officers investigated.

Any witnesses of the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage was asked to contact the OPP.