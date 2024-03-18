Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured in Caledon crash; Oakville man facing charges

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Caledon, police say. Now one of the injured individuals is facing charges.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 2:53 a.m. Sunday to the scene on Mayfield Road.

A passenger in one of the vehicles — a 43-year-old man — died at the scene, while the driver — a 49-year-old man — was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No one else was inside that vehicle.

A second vehicle involved had two occupants, but they were not injured, police said.

The driver of a third vehicle, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been charged with multiple offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-five-year-old Amrinder Dhillon of Oakville has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

“A lengthy investigation revealed the charges laid to be the most applicable at this time,” police said when asked what may have led to the crash and why officers decided to lay charges.

“However, the investigation is still on-going and further updates will be provided at a later date.”

Mayfield Road was closed between McLaughlin and Chinguacousy roads as officers investigated.

Any witnesses of the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage was asked to contact the OPP.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices