Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna woman accused of murder, castration loses newest lawyer

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 5:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder'
Woman allegedly castrated victim in 2021 Kelowna murder
WATCH: The common-law wife of a murder victim testified in court Monday. She alleged that at the time, back in 2021 - she was the one who found the body of her partner in the home of the accused. A warning, this story may be disturbing to some viewers. Victoria Femia reports – Oct 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The trial of a Kelowna, B.C., woman accused of a 2021 castration and killing has again run into a wall.

Gabby Sears, who was charged with the second-degree murder of Darren Middleton, was in court Monday to straighten out the latest twist in a trial that’s seen more than its fair share.

Sears, charged under the name Dereck Sears, is again without a lawyer.

It was November 2023 when Sears first fired her lawyers. She was already weeks into a trial that laid out gruesome details about Middleton and his final hours when she surprised the court by dismissing her legal counsel.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna murder suspect deemed fit for trial'
Kelowna murder suspect deemed fit for trial

That firing of lawyer Jordan Watt prompted a fitness hearing, and Sears was deemed mentally fit enough to carry on.

Story continues below advertisement

The new defence counsel, Mark Schwartz, was appointed. Schwartz was catching up on what had already transpired in the trial when the court was informed another shift was in the offing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Friday, during a case management conference, Schwartz applied to be removed from the record and the court granted his application.

On Monday, Sears was expected to set her intentions regarding her representation.

Trending Now

The BC Prosecution Service said that the Legal Services Society has now been approached about having new counsel appointed. Another case management conference has been scheduled for April 4.

More on Crime

As of yet, the trial dates of June 17 to 21 and July 15 to Aug. 9 are still in place.

During a pre-trial voir dire, Sears, a transgender woman, claimed she was the victim of an assault and that precipitated her fatal attack on Middleton.

At that time, her then-lawyer, Watt, successfully argued her jailhouse confession to the killing should be ousted from the evidence the Crown could draw on for its case.

Before the trial went off the rails, the judge heard from RCMP officers and witnesses about the gruesome crime and repeatedly looked at video from the scene.

The court heard that a Louisville Slugger baseball bat and box cutter were found next to the body of Middleton on June 17, 2021. His body was found laying next to a tub in Sears’s home.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices