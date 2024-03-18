Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman found dead in wooded area

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for answers after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found in a wooded area near Emerson.

Police said they were called Saturday afternoon about a missing woman from the RM of Stuartburn, who was last seen leaving her home just before 5 a.m. Her vehicle was later discovered in a ditch a kilometre away, although she was nowhere to be found.

With the help of a search and rescue unit, police dog, and drone systems, RCMP from the Emerson detachment searched the area and found her dead in a wooded area.

Police said they’re waiting for the results of an autopsy, but believe the woman may have wandered from her vehicle after it went into the ditch, and exposure to the elements may have caused her death.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

