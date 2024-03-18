Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba RCMP investigating after woman found dead in wooded area

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
photo of RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen outside of Emerson, Man., in this file photo. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP are looking for answers after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found in a wooded area near Emerson.

Police said they were called Saturday afternoon about a missing woman from the RM of Stuartburn, who was last seen leaving her home just before 5 a.m. Her vehicle was later discovered in a ditch a kilometre away, although she was nowhere to be found.

With the help of a search and rescue unit, police dog, and drone systems, RCMP from the Emerson detachment searched the area and found her dead in a wooded area.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they’re waiting for the results of an autopsy, but believe the woman may have wandered from her vehicle after it went into the ditch, and exposure to the elements may have caused her death.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Body found near North Dakota/Manitoba border'
Body found near North Dakota/Manitoba border
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices