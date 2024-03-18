Rollover crash leads to attempted murder charge against Ontario driver

South Simcoe police have charged a Barrie, Ont., man with attempted murder after a rollover crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury earlier this week.
On March 15, around 4 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the area of Line 11 and Sideroad 10.
Police found the man and woman had managed to exit the overturned vehicle.
Paramedics treated them for minor injuries at the scene.
Officers say the collision and injuries to the woman were a result of intimate partner violence.
As a result of the investigation, police charged a 31-year-old Barrie man with several offences including attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation, uttering death threats, and assault.
Police say the accused was held for a bail hearing.
