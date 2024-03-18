Menu

Crime

Man charged with human smuggling in attempt to get passengers across U.S. border

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
An Ontario man has been charged with human smuggling after an arrest near Manitoba's border with the United States. View image in full screen
An Ontario man has been charged with human smuggling after an arrest near Manitoba's border with the United States. Global News
Share

An Ontario man is in custody facing human smuggling charges after being arrested, Manitoba RCMP say.

Jose Pablo Hilario Pimentel, 34, was arrested by the Mounties’ integrated border enforcement team on March 12 after being pulled over for a traffic stop by local police in Morden, Man., less than 20 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

Police said the traffic stop, just before midnight, led to the discovery of five passengers — four in their 20s and one in his late 50s — all dressed in layers for the cold weather.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
According to RCMP, a further investigation revealed that the passengers were going to attempt to enter into the United States. Of the passengers, only two had valid status in Canada.

In addition to human smuggling, the driver is also facing a charge of counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Police and border officials continue to investigate.

