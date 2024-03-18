Man charged with human smuggling in attempt to get passengers across U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man is in custody facing human smuggling charges after being arrested, Manitoba RCMP say.

Jose Pablo Hilario Pimentel, 34, was arrested by the Mounties’ integrated border enforcement team on March 12 after being pulled over for a traffic stop by local police in Morden, Man., less than 20 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

Police said the traffic stop, just before midnight, led to the discovery of five passengers — four in their 20s and one in his late 50s — all dressed in layers for the cold weather.

According to RCMP, a further investigation revealed that the passengers were going to attempt to enter into the United States. Of the passengers, only two had valid status in Canada.

In addition to human smuggling, the driver is also facing a charge of counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Police and border officials continue to investigate.